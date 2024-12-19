HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Shops in Manikonda’s Alkapur Colony Amid Protests

Tension escalated in Alkapur Colony, Manikonda, on Thursday as HYDRAA enforcement teams, backed by heavy police security, carried out demolitions targeting illegal commercial establishments within the Anuhar Morning Raga Apartments.

The demolition drive, which aimed to address unauthorized commercial activity in a residential property, was met with protests from apartment residents and shopkeepers. Residents argued that the building had obtained all necessary approvals, while shopkeepers claimed they had been paying substantial taxes to the Manikonda municipality.

The Anuhar Morning Raga Apartments, constructed in 2016, received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and occupancy certificate from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in 2018. Originally approved as a residential building, portions of the ground floor were later converted into commercial outlets, including grocery stores, a bank, and a supermarket.

According to HYDRAA officials, these modifications violated the building’s approved residential status. The enforcement action followed complaints from apartment residents, who alleged unauthorized commercial usage was disrupting the residential environment.

Shopkeepers operating in the demolished outlets voiced strong opposition, asserting that they had adhered to local tax regulations. They also accused HYDRAA officials of dismissing their grievances and failing to provide a proper hearing before initiating the demolition.

Residents, meanwhile, argued that the changes did not breach construction norms or affect setbacks, parking, or other provisions outlined in the original HMDA approvals.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath explained that the enforcement followed a detailed investigation involving HMDA, HYDRAA, and the Manikonda Municipality. Notices had been served to the builder, providing ample time for clarifications, but no satisfactory response was received.

Ranganath personally visited the site and conducted discussions with both the builder and the complainants before initiating the demolition. “The unauthorized conversion of residential property into commercial establishments, including grocery stores and banks, was a clear violation of legal provisions,” he said.

The commissioner dismissed allegations of bias or ulterior motives behind the demolition. He also questioned why the builder had not challenged the notices in court if they believed the action was unwarranted.