HYDRAA fences govt land, ensures protection for journalists’ plots

In another operation, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) secured a 38-acre government land parcel allocated to journalists in Pet Basheerabad, Quthbullapur mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. HYDRAA, after removing the encroachments, constructed a fence around the property on Wednesday.

According to HYDRAA, the state government had allotted the land in Survey no. 25/2 to the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society (NJMACHS) in 2008. The land remained under the custody of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) as the allocation became subject to litigation, preventing the distribution of plots to journalists.

Witnessing the encroachments on the land, representatives of the JNJMACHS and officials from the Revenue and HMDA departments complained to HYDRAA about illegal occupations. Following the complaints, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath directed a joint inspection with Revenue, Municipal, and HMDA officials.

HYDRAA took up a detailed investigation and confirmed the encroachments. The inspection established that parts of the land had been illegally occupied, and some houses were already built. Officials avoided disturbing existing dwellings and fenced the remaining vacant land to prevent further illegal occupation. When some residents raised objections, HYDRAA clarified that land distribution would proceed as per the court's directions and that its current action was limited to protecting government property.

Commissioner A V Ranganath said a meeting would be conducted soon with those currently residing on the site to verify land records in full detail. Officials from HYDRAA, Revenue, HMDA, and the municipality will attend the meeting, he added.