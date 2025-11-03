HYDRAA transforms polluted Nalla Cheruvu into recreational hub

Hyderabad: The polluted Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally has undergone a transformation into a scenic recreational hub. The beautification drive was taken up by the Hyderabad Development and Regularisation Authority (HYDRAA).

According to HYDRAA, the rejuvenation works began six months ago, are nearing completion and are expected to finish by the end of November. On Sunday, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the ongoing development works and directed officials to ensure the walking track around the pond remains continuous and unobstructed.

The commissioner instructed for the installation of CCTV cameras for strengthen security, and the creation of two dedicated play zones for children. Ranganath also proposed the construction of gazebos and rest areas, along with benches and seating spaces all around the pond. He advised planting medicinal and herbal plants to promote public health and urged officials to complete all works on a war footing.

The HYDRAA asked citizens to visit the Nalla Cheruvu, which was earlier encroached and filled with debris. The lake has been completely revitalised and described as a new reservoir and a popular weekend picnic destination.

The lake has been reduced to 16 acres following the encroachments, but HYDRAA expanded it back to 30 acres using official land records and revenue maps. About 16 business sheds that had illegally occupied the Full Tank Level (FTL) area were removed. The depth of the pond increased by four metres after decades of accumulated silt and construction debris were cleared. Measures have also been taken to prevent sewage inflow.

V Ranganath announced that the lake has been developed over 30 acres in a mere six months. Adjacent to the lake, a dedicated platform is under construction for the Bathukamma celebrations and a smaller pond has been designed nearby for the ritual immersion of the floral arrangements.