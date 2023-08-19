‘I Vote for sure’ : Over 100 constituencies conduct 5K run in TS

Hyderabad: As part of encouraging youth to be involved in the electoral process and to raise awareness about the importance of exercising one's voting right, a 5K run with theme ‘I Vote for sure’ was organised across the State and over 100 Assembly constituencies. Part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program) by the Election Commission of India around 50,000 citizens took active part in this Saturday’s event.



According to officials, the programme was decided at State level adhering to the instructions of ECI which mandates organising awareness campaigns as per SVEEP. District Election Officers and District Collectors and Electoral Registration Officers took part in the program along with the participants of different age groups.

On Saturday except a few constituencies of erstwhile Adilabad and Karimnagar which were affected due to rains, most of the constituencies were covered as part of the campaign. There was a good response in Khammam and Warangal. “Except 10 constituencies of Old Adilabad district and 4 of New Karimnagar district which were affected due to rains, all other constituencies were covered. Once the weather is conducive even these constituencies will also be covered in a day or two. If all these constituencies are taken into consideration roughly about 50,000 took active part. In Telangana we have decided to take forward this campaign,” Sarfaraz Ahmad, Joint CEO of Telangana told The Hans India

ECI partners with Hyderabad Runners for marathon on Aug 27

As part of the voter awareness programme ECI officials have also decided to focus in Hyderabad. ECI will be partnering at a similar event on August 26 and 27, where Hyderabad Runners will be holding a 5 K run and marathon on Saturday and Sunday respectively. “During this event we shall be encouraging youth to take active part in the electoral process and ECI’s publicity material will be displayed all over during these two days as part of SVEEP. There will be 10K, Half Marathon and Full Marathon on Sunday,” the official informed.

EVMs demonstration centers across the State

EVMs models along with VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) are already being demonstrated across the State including those which are static and mobile in Telangana. All the major centers have the static ones, while mobile EVMs are being placed at public places or at schools so that youngsters as well as elderly get a clear idea about how the machine works. “With this the voters, particularly the first-timers, will get an understanding about the machine. They are encouraged to press the EVMs button to know what happens next. We show how it reflects on the overall mechanism and the output generation,” the official added.