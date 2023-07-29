IAF helicopters drops 600kg of food packets in flood-affected regions of Telangana

Hyderabad: Continuing with their unflinching endeavour in providing relief to the marooned and grief-stricken populace in the flood-affected regions of Telangana, the helicopters of the Indian Air Force dropped around 600 kgs of food packets on Friday. The food packets included relief material contributed by the members of the Air Force Family Welfare Association, popularly known as ‘Sanginis’.

An IAF statement here on Friday said that the IAF personnel, apart from being the guardian of Indian aerospace, have always been at the forefront of providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) whenever nature wreaks havoc. In the instant case, the helicopters from Air Force Station Hakimpet in Hyderabad, which provide cutting-edge helicopter flying training to the IAF pilots, are specially tasked to undertake this important commitment.

On Thursday, the IAF personnel swung into action in evacuating six people stranded atop a JCB in flood stricken Nainpaka village in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana on Thursday. The rescue operations will continue in the state, till the normalcy returns.