IAS officers transferred in a minor reshuffle

Hyderabad: In a minor reshuffle, a few junior-level IAS officers have been transferred and posted in different wings in Telangana on Friday. The 2017 batch IAS officers and OSD to State MA&UD minister P.Katyayani Devi were transferred and posted as Director, Mines and Geology duly relieving D Ronald Rose from FAC of the post.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies), KumrambheemAsifabadHemanta Keshav Patil was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Nalgonda vice Ms. Khushboo Gupta transferred. On transfer, Khushbhoo Gupta was posted as Addl. Collector (Local Bodies), Adilabad in the existing vacancy. Deepak Tewari, IAS(2019), Addl. Collector (Local Bodies), Yadadri Bhongir was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), KomaramBheemAsifabad in the existing vacancy. Veera Reddy, CCLA (Non-Cadre) was transferred and posted as Addl. Collector (Local Bodies), Yadadri Bhongirvice Deepak Tewari transferred.