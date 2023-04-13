Idli Sambar to fusion Dosa...saga of 42 yrs

Hyderabad : Pragathi Tiffin Centre in the narrow streets of Hanuman Tekdi, Koti stands as a classic example of how quality can sustain any organisation. The tiffin centre which was set up 42 years back continues to be the hot spot not only for the older generation but also the present generation of people.

Those who have been patronising the tiffin centre for decades say that they do not find any difference in the quality and taste of the lip smacking south Indian tiffin items. The youngsters too say endorse it.

The eatery is open 365 days from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm and is seen with people of all age groups relishing the tasty dishes.

The best part of the culinary experience is that all the items on the menu are not just delicious but also pocket friendly. Once you enter the lanes of Hanuman Tekdi, you can smell the aroma of chutney and sambar.

Talking to Hans India, Ramaswamy said the tiffin centre was started by two brothers, his father Kumarayya and his brother Kanakayya. What started with just Idli Sambar and Upma on the menu card has now turned into a tiffin centre which has specialised in fusion Dosa's and sells all south Indian tiffin items. However, their most popular dosa was panner dosa and even many film actors including Bahubali actor Prabhas is a frequent visitor.

Swamy said his grandfather used to run a small sugarcane juice centre and to support him his father along with his bother started a small Tiffin centre in the year 1982.

He said their USP always has been not to compromise on quality. The only difference between yesteryears and now is that at that time each item was sold at Rs 5 while now it is Rs 30.

Another highlight is to maintain hygiene they serve tiffin in banana leaf. Swamy said even during Covid-19 pandemic when all the small business joints suffered, their business was almost same as during normal times. That was the faith the customers had reposed in them, he added.

"We come here very often to indulge in the delicious dishes, for the past 20 years I have been visiting the Tiffin Center, the taste and quality are the same," said Srinivas, a regular customer.

"I come here every weekend, this Tiffin Center does not have a wonderful ambiance and comfortable sitting facility, what brings me here is the taste and the way the owner treats his customers. He always welcomes us with a smile on his face," said Umesh, another regular customer.