IIIT-Hyderabad opens admissions for M Tech programme in PDM

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has opened winter admissions for a new M Tech programme in product design and management (PDM). It aims to create market and design aware technologists, product designers, product managers and start-up founders, conceptualise, define, design technology products and connect them with markets.

The curriculum of programme empowers graduates to understand the convergence of technology, design, markets and business of products. It leads to creation of new products, new start-ups, or groom early career IT professions to become technology product managers for technology companies specifically around information technologies. An extended programme project in the second year helps creating product-translating ideas into deep technology products that connect with markets.

According to Prof Raghu Reddy, head of the PDM, "modern day engineers tend to be technology-algorithm-centric and it's very rare to find people who actually understand customers. On the other hand, product managers focus more on product markets, strategies but seem to focus little on the underlying technologies, product design, and their ability to interface with product developers as well as customers. This programme has a nice balance of technology, design and management, with specific focus on ICT products to start with."

The application deadline for the programme is November 10.