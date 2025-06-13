Live
IIT-H, Central Sanskrit University ink pact to boost cooperation, research
The institutions sign MoU to promote cooperation in the fields of Sanskrit, Indian Knowledge Systems and technology-enabled research
Hyderabad: In a significant move to enhance interdisciplinary research and foster academic collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) in New Delhi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting mutual cooperation in the fields of Sanskrit, Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), and technology-enabled research.
The partnership merges IITH, a leading institution in cutting-edge research and innovation, with CSU, a central university focused on preserving and advancing Sanskrit and India’s rich traditional knowledge systems. The partnership between both institutes of higher education will focus on academic collaboration in Sanskrit, Indian Knowledge Systems, linguistics, computational Sanskrit, Vedic sciences, philosophy, and related disciplines; exchange programs for faculty, researchers, and students to facilitate shared learning and collaborative research initiatives; organization of joint academic events, including workshops, conferences, lecture series, and summer schools; mutual access to academic and library resources, manuscript repositories, and archival collections; development and supervision of interdisciplinary research projects and programs that integrate traditional knowledge with modern technology. And regular exchange of academic publications, course materials, and research outputs to enhance the quality of scholarship and learning.
Speaking on the collaboration’s potential between the two, Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, stated, “This partnership with Central Sanskrit University (CSU) offers a unique opportunity to merge the depth of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) with the innovation-driven environment of IITH. The Department of Heritage Science and Technology at IITH, in conjunction with CSU, aims to unlock new dimensions in research and education by engaging traditional wisdom in conversation with modern science and technology.”
Highlighting the significance of the MoU, Vice Chancellor of CSU, Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi, explained, “This agreement marks a historic step in reviving India’s knowledge tradition. We view Sanskrit not merely as a language but as a vast reservoir of scientific thought, profound philosophical insights, and a living embodiment of India’s cultural and intellectual heritage.”