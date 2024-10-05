Live
Just In
IIT-H to organise its first half marathon
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) runners club will be organising its first edition of a half marathon within the campus to encourage fitness enthusiasts and runners.
According to IIT-H officials, the event scheduled for December 1 will begin at 5 am on the institute’s Kandi campus. Participants can choose between the 21.1 km half marathon, a 10k run, and a 5k fun run. The event is part of the IIT-H runners club’s broader approach to promoting physical wellness. Registrations are open until October 31. Interested candidates can register on their portal, https://www.iithydrunnersclub.com/.
