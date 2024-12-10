IIT Hyd to host ‘Smart India Hackathon 2024’ finale on Dec 11, 12

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will host the finale of the seventh edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH), with a special focus on agricultural innovation on December 11 and 12.

This year, SIH is being held simultaneously across 51 centres around the nation, with IIT-H serving as a host for the first time. Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, will inaugurate the event virtually, while the director of the National Academy of Agriculture and Research Management, Ch Srinivas Rao, will inaugurate the event at the IIT-H campus.

Around 26 teams, consisting of over 200 participants and mentors from across the nation, will be participating, and four winning teams will be honoured with a cash prize of one lakh rupees each, which will be handed over to the winners on December 12.

Professor BS Murty highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “Rather than just a competition, SIH is a dynamic platform that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative problem-solving—critical drivers for shaping the future of education and industry.”

“Encouraging students to address real-world challenges lies at the core of SIH’s mission by solving critical issues in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, sustainability, and technology,” he added.

The director said these efforts would have a ripple effect, benefiting local communities while positioning India as a global leader in innovation.