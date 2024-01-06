IIT-Hyderabad to host second edition of MoE R&D Innovation Fair on Jan 19-20

Hyderabad: To promote innovation in line with the Make India and Digital India initiatives, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad will host the second edition of Ministry of Education’s flagship event Research and Development Innovation Fair IInvenTiv-2024.The event is scheduled to be held on January 19 and 20.

This year not only IIT institutions, but also leading higher education institutions, such as NITs, IISERs, IIITs, IISc-Bangalore, and the top 50 NIRF-ranked engineering institutions will be part of the event. The fair is being organised to commemorate the 75th year of independence in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The first edition was held in IIT-Delhi in 2022, where 23 IITs came together.

The domains include affordable healthcare; agriculture and food processing; sustainable technologies including climate change, E-mobility, clean energy; industry 4.0 and defence and space.

The diverse collaboration of participants will culminate in a thoughtfully curate showcase, featuring top 120 innovations across these domains from the 53 participating technical institutions. Of five domains, the highest registration took place in affordable healthcare, where 35 innovators will be participating followed by 31 innovators in sustainable technologies, said a senior IIT-H officer.

BS Murty, IIT-H, director, stated “IIT-H is delighted to host the second edition of the R&D fair from Indian premier higher education institutions. I am glad IInvenTiv has become more inclusive this time by showcasing technologies from 30 more institutes, in addition to 23 IITs. I am confident the industry participants attending IInvenTive-2024 would join hands with inventors of the technologies towards their commercial realisation to make India not only Atmanirbhar, but also a global player in most of these areas and a global leader in at least some of them.”

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman, IInvenTiv-2024 steering committee said, “ the collaboration will not only help to capitalise on our research endeavors, but also facilitate industrial investments, leading to innovation of products designed for India and the global market. The selected projects will be presented before the audience in designated booths during the mega event. Representatives from more than 1,000 industries, apart from several key officials from the government, are expected to be present at the inaugural event.

In addition to the R&D exhibition, the event will function as a dynamic platform, fostering collaboration between academia and industry to propel technological advancements that tackle real-world challenges. Pursuing these objective, dedicated one-hour panel discussions for each domain will convene experts and leaders, delving into challenges and opportunities that define the future of these vital sectors, he added.

On the first day exclusive access will be granted to industry participants, allowing them to engage with cutting-edge innovations actively. The following day the event will be open to the public, providing a unique opportunity for a wider audience to witness latest breakthroughs in technology and research.

From Telangana, innovators of IIT-H will be showcasing on Nanofibers-based Feminine under affordable healthcare domain, under industry 4.0 domain innovators from IIIT-H will be showcasing Smart City ctOp and under sustainable technology domain innovators from NIT-Warangal will be showcasing on hybrid wastewater treatment system, stated a senior officer.