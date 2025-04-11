IIT Madras, VIT-AP sign MoU for accelerating deep-tech startups

Hyderabad: In a significant move to strengthen the deep-tech innovation ecosystem in India, IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) and VIT-AP Technology Business Incubator Foundation (VTBIF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on nurturing and accelerating deep-tech startups.

The MoU was signed in the presence of key representatives from VIT-AP – Dr S V Kota Reddy (Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP University), B Nagarjuna (Director, VTBIF), Dr Ameet Chavan (Director, VIT-AP IIEC); and key representatives from IITMIC – Prof S Mohanasankar (Professor-in-Charge and Director), Dr Tamaswati Ghosh (Chief Executive Officer) and Jaya Umadikar (Chief Incubation Officer).



