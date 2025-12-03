IITH Director Dr. B.S. Murthy Inspires the Students

Dr. B.S. Murthy, Director, IIT Hyderabad, delivered an invited talk on “Popular Science and Innovation in Technology” at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, as part of the commemoration of the 167th birth anniversary of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose, the legendary scientist and pioneer of modern plant science.

Dr. Murthy highlighted the multifaceted genius of J.C. Bose, noting that his innovations extended far beyond biology into engineering domains such as microwaves and early telecommunications. He urged students to draw inspiration from such visionaries, emphasising that true innovation knows no disciplinary boundaries. “When we remember J.C. Bose, we must learn that there are no barriers if you aspire to be an innovator,” he said.

Reflecting on India’s developmental aspirations, Dr. Murthy spoke about the national vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed that India can become a developed nation only by strengthening its technology and product ecosystem. While the country has made remarkable progress in basic research, missile technology, and atomic energy—often excelling despite technology denial—he noted the need for similar momentum across all sectors to reduce imports and enhance self-reliance.

Sharing IIT Hyderabad’s academic philosophy, Dr. Murthy explained the institute’s flexible and innovation-driven curriculum. IITH follows a unique six-module semester structure, offering micro-credit courses that allow first-year students to explore diverse domains. He also introduced the Engineering Science program, a branch with no fixed curriculum, enabling students to design their own academic pathways across disciplines.

To support innovation, Dr. Murthy highlighted the IITH Technology Innovation Park (TIP), which is open to students from any institution in India. Through TIP, students can receive mentorship, funding, research support, and accommodation by reaching out to the Director’s office. He also mentioned IITH’s 560 advanced research facilities accessible under the Open to All Technologies (OAT) initiative, and the 20 online courses offered to learners of all ages.

Quoting the maxim “You are what you think you are,” Dr. Murthy encouraged students to dream big and pursue ambitious goals. He emphasised that resources follow bold aspirations and that interdisciplinary collaboration is key to impactful innovation. He also introduced BHARATI—Bold Hearted Aspirants Rising to Transform India—a new IITH initiative to nurture innovation among first-year B.Tech students, as well as plans for an Inter-IIT Undergraduate Innovation Meet. IITH, he said, aims to create an ecosystem that identifies and supports young “builders of India” through funding, mentorship, and innovation spaces.

Earlier in the program, Prof. D.S. Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Hyderabad; Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar; and Prof. B.V.R. Tata, Distinguished Professors at GITAM, felicitated Dr. Murthy with a shawl and memento. The event was coordinated by Dr. G. Niharika, Faculty of Life Sciences, under the supervision of Dr. M. Reza, Principal, School of Science.

Students from Loyola Academy, Suchitra (130), Sai Sudhir Degree College, ECIL (70), and St. Anthony Degree College, Sangareddy (60), along with students from GITAM, participated in the guest lecture.