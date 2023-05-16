Illegal sirens, multi-toned horns, tinted-glass Cyberabad police step up drive; file over 1,050 cases

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police is gearing up to crack down on cars with tinted glass black film and multi-toned horns and sirens. In a special drive starting from May 7 to 14 the police filed 1,050 cases.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Narayan Naik said violations with tinted glass black film were resulting in criminal activities.

As per the judgment of the Supreme Court and the Central Motor Vehicle Rule 100, vehicle-owners should ensure visual transmission of light for windscreen and rear window. As per the Road Transport Authority (RTA), black films are prohibited. The police are imposing Rs 1,000 as penalty for the violation and peeling off the film.

Tinted glasses usually block the side and rear views which can lead to accidents. Some car-owners are using sunshades and curtains; some high-end cars are having facility to draw up black screens.

"There is a lack of awareness among people against tinted windows. The car decors and accessory shop owners are illegally fixing black films by telling car-owners that it was 'RTA approved',” he added. Naik asked officers to conduct a special drive against illegal use of sirens in the Cyberabad limits. He directed them to detain vehicles using unauthorised sirens. As use of sirens is illegal, the police will take strict action against those violating the law. Following the Joint Commissioner's orders, the police conducted a drive in the city under the supervision of Traffic DCP-I Harshavardhan, Traffic DCP-II D V Srinivasa Rao and booked cases against violators.

Vehicle-owners are fitting sirens with intent to alert fellow motorists for traffic clearance, thereby causing annoyance to commuters. This act of such vehcle-owners who use sirens unauthorisedly is a severe violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police requested vehicle-owners having illegal sirens and black film to remove them.