Illegal structures on govt land razed

Kukatpally: GHMC enforcement department demolished a room on Monday which was constructed in an open land allotted for the development of park in survey no 218 in Kukatpally zone.

Speaking on the occasion, GHMC enforcement department AEO CH Anil said, "Following the orders of Enforcement and Vigilance department director Viswajit Kampati, we demolished the room.

We had sent several notices to the owner of the room but did not get any response. We demolished the construction to save the land allotted to the park." Enforcement department AEO G Mallikarjun also participated in the demolition process.