Imported liquor, wine sales hit new high in TS

Hyderabad: Now, costly foreign liquor brands, mainly European scotch whisky, Russian vodka and high-quality imported brandy and wine from France, Italy and Australia, are on high demand in Hyderabad and other big municipalities in the state.

People are preferring these foreign liquor brands over local (IMFL) brands in the fast-growing urban life. As the demand for imported liquor increased, the government was giving permission to set up foreign liquor banks separately in the mushrooming liquor supermarkets in the state capital.

Some of the licensed liquor supermarkets were already opened in HitecCity, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Kondapur, Miyapur, LB Nagar and Ameerpet areas. A special foreign liquor zone was also created in the supermarkets where the visitors will buy their favorite foreign liquor brands, which costRs 3000 to Rs 50,000 per bottle. Scotch whisky mainly Black Label, Chivas Regal and other important brands were on high demand. During the weekends, the sale of scotch is almost double as against weekdays. State Excise and Prohibition officials said:

"The liquor consumption habit among tipplers is fast changing in Hyderabad and other major towns in the state. Orders for foreign liquor brands were more from the IT and financial management companies which regularly organise group parties and weekend get-togethers in big restaurants. Orders for foreign liquor from the event organisers during the marriage and birthday celebrations were also high".

" It is a good sign that the increase of foreign liquor sales is helping in generating more revenues from the liquor sales and achieving the revenue targets every month ," officials said, adding that the Excise department was already taking measures to promote the establishment of foreign liquor banks in every licensed wine shops in the urban areas where people can afford to buy high quality brands.

More than 60 per cent of the licensed liquor was located in the municipalities which are developing fast. The Excise department has already made available adequate stocks at main liquor godowns in the city.

A Madhav, ownerof a liquor bank in the city, said the demand for foreign liquor increased suddenly post third wave of corona pandemic in January this year. The revival of economic activity, pouring investments and increased domestic and foreign tourist visits could be the main reasons for the increase of foreign liquor sales. He predicted the foreign liquor sale will be up by 10 per cent every month in the identified high trade zones in Hyderabad this year and it will contribute huge in the annual turnover.