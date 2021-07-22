Incessant rain, showers result in water stagnation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the City experiencing incessant rain on Wednesday, a brief spell of showers led to water stagnation in low-lying areas like Secunderabad, Tarnaka, Panjagutta besides several major spots.



The rain also halted traffic in many areas, including Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Begumpet, Khairtabad, Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills. Commuters faced many hardships while moving on water-logged roads.

The traffic police deployed at various junctions and circles cleared traffic jams. Huge traffic snarls were witnessed in Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills among other parts. Commuters waited at least half hour for the traffic to move, with the police trying their best to clear it. The showers which started on the morning continued daylong, leading to water-logging in like Panjagutta, Filmnagar, Old Alwal.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) the highest rainfall of 10.3 mm was recorded in Chandanagar Followed by Malakpet (10), Bahadurpura (9.5), Shaikpet (9), Rajendranagar (8.8), Balanagar (8.5), Seri Lingampally (8.3), Jeedimetla (7.3), Uppal & Karwan (6.3 each), Malkajgiri (3.5), Quthbullapur (3.3).

Generally cloudy sky with moderate/light rain is the forecast for Hyderabad on July 22, 23 and 24, the IMD said on Wednesday. On July 25, it said, there will be light rain or drizzle. Rain is likely on July 26 and 27. There was rain/drizzle in the City since Tuesday evening. Light showers continued throughout Wednesday.

There was 1 cm rain each in Hayathnagar, Sadasivpet, Kondurg, Hyderabad, Tekmal, Saroornagar, Sangareddy, Bomraspeta, Sangareddy, Uppal, Maheswaram, Shadnagar, Dindigul.