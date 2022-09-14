Ind vs Aus T20 in Hyd: Here's how you can buy tickets

Hyderabad: Team Indiaall set play T20 cricket in Hyderabad almost after 4 years. The last they played T20 match was with West Indies on December 6, 2019 where India defeated them by 6 wickets on a high score match. KL Rahul's 62 and Virat Kohli's 94 lead India chase down a mammoth score of 206 in 20 overs. This time India will be facing Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in their 3rd and last T20 of the series on September 25th. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal is the major cricket stadium in the city with a capacity of close to 55,000. It is known for its state-of-the-art facility and has over the years hosted a lot of international games along with matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The sale of online tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia, scheduled to be held on September 25, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, will be available from Thursday.

According to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin, the tickets would be sold in the Paytm app and Paytm insider app. The ticket pricing varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 300.

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar