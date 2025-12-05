  1. Home
News

India Dream — With Niladri Kumar live one root, infinite melodies

  5 Dec 2025 2:03 PM IST
India Dream — With Niladri Kumar live one root, infinite melodies
Hyderabad will witness a rare musical experience as India Dream — One Root, Infinite Melodies arrives at Shilpakala Vedika on December 7. Created by sitar and zitar maestro Niladri Kumaar, the production traces India’s musical journey from ancient ragas to contemporary soundscapes.

Featuring top artists including Satyajit Talwalkar and Shikhar Naad Qureshi, the concert also presents a heartfelt tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain, celebrating the legendary synergy he shared with Niladri. Presented by RNH Events, the show promises an immersive celebration of tradition, innovation, and India’s timeless musical spirit. Tickets are now available on BookMyShow.

India Dream ConcertNiladri KumaarShilpakala Vedika EventsIndian Classical Fusion MusicTribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain
