India President Droupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad on Tuesday, traffic restrictions imposed

In view of the visit of the President of India Droupadi Murmu to Hyderabad on Tuesday ( July 4), Hyderabad City police imposed certain traffic restrictions and diverted vehicle traffic for security reasons.



President of India will arrive at Hakimpet Air Force Station and will proceed to Rashtrapathi Nilayam, Bollarum. The traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted at the following places/routes 1) Hanuman Temple, near Hakimpet Y Junction, 2) Bollarum Check Post, 3) Navy Junction, 4) Yapral Road, 5) Helipad Y Junction, 6) Bison Gate and 7) Lothukunta.

Due to VIP movement between 10 a.m. and 06 pm, the traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted in the enroute at the following places/routes 1) Bollarum, 2) Alwal, 3) Lothkunta, 4) Trimulgherry, 5) Karkhana, 6) JBS, 7) Plaza Junction, 8) PNT Flyover, 9) HPS Out Gate, 10) Begumpet Flyover, 11) Greenlands Junction 12) Monappa Junction, 13) Panjagutta, 14) NFCL, 15) NTR Bhavan, 16) Jubilee Hills Check Post, 17) Road No. 45 Junction.

The citizens are requested to take note of the above programme and plan their movements accordingly during the specified date and timings and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police, City Additional Commissioner ( Traffic) G Sudheer Babu said in a statement.