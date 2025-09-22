Live
Indian Bank Assets Fair 2025 concludes
Highlights
Hyderabad: The two-day Indian Bank Assets Fair 2025 held at Jaya Gardens, Somajiguda, Hyderabad concluded successfully on Sunday in the presence of Field General Manager (FGM) Praneesh Kumar.
During the event, the Indian Bank team interacted with the visitors, provided detailed information about the assets for sale and explained the step-by-step process of the purchase.
Indian Bank is organizing Asset Fairs in different parts of the country to facilitate access to affordable assets through a fair and transparent process. More than 120 properties were showcased at the Hyderabad Fair.
