India’s strength, power lie in diversity: Krystyna Pyszková

Hyderabad: Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková on Thursday said that India has the values of understanding the gentleness of the heart and the unifying love that represents diversity, which is actually the strength and power of India.

The reigning Miss World was in the city as part of the 72nd Miss World Pageant which will be held in Telangana. Starting her speech by saying ‘Namaste India’, Krystyna Pyszková said that India has a lot to offer. “India has a special place not only in my heart but in my journey as well, because last year my journey as Miss World had started exactly here in India. It will be very emotional because of the atmosphere that was there last year. Vibrant colours, beautiful Indian designs, dancers and singers. It was unforgettable and to experience it all again will be the best chapter I will have to finish in this part of my life,” said Krystyna Pyszková.

The Miss World said that India is inspiring. It is teaching all of us so many important things like understanding the spirit, which I found out when I visited the temples. You teach us the values of understanding the gentleness of the heart and mainly the unifying love that represents diversity.

I would say that diversity is actually the strength and power of India because you have so many languages and ethnicities, it’s beautiful that you have the strength because it’s the sense of unity that connects all of it and the whole world can learn from that. That’s the same with Miss World, where more than 130 contestants... we come from all around the world, we are different but we have the same vision and we are united,” said Krystyna.

Visiting Yadagirigutta

On her visit to Yadagirigutta, Krystyna said that the spiritual experience was indescribable. The temple is located at the top of the hill and just by looking at the view you feel something special. It was really on my wish list to go and visit the temple and experience it and I was happy that I did it. I will never forget that,” she said.

‘Loved wearing sari’

Krystyna said she was excited to wear a sari. “My sister gave me a sari. She brought one for me from India to the Czech Republic. I really wanted to wear it but I didn’t know how to drape it. It is actually not so easy to do it. I want to wear Indian traditional attire because I want to experience and immerse the culture fully and that gives me a beautiful feeling. I felt great, that’s why I actually wore the sari again on Thursday. I am sure in the future you will see me in more Indian attires,” she gushed.