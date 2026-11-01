Indira Gandhi distributed land to poor across country: Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy: Senior Congress leader and TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy said on Saturday that the lands distributed to poor families during Indira Gandhi’s tenure continue to be their primary source of livelihood even today. He noted that many poor families are sustaining themselves by cultivating those lands.

Paying tribute to the former Prime Minister at the IB Chowrasta here on her 42nd death anniversary, Reddy recalled her contributions to the welfare of the poor. He lauded Indira’s historic role in providing land to the landless and strengthening the economic security of poor families. Her efforts transformed land into a means of livelihood for the underprivileged and remain unforgettable.

He recalled that the nationalisation of banks under her leadership helped bring banking services closer to ordinary citizens.

Reddy said Indira shared a special bond with Sangareddy, having represented the Medak parliamentary constituency. He recollected two public meetings she attended here and noted that she had also participated in a district parishad meeting as PM. He highlighted her contribution to setting up institutions and industries such as Ordnance Factory, BDL and ICRISAT, which contributed significantly to the region’s development.

He stated that Indira was assassinated in 1984 after taking difficult decisions in the interest of national security. The administrations of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi laid the foundations for India’s industrial and economic progress. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who come from a family that made sacrifices for the nation, are working for people by following Indira’s ideals and vision of their grandmother.