Inquiry Commission formed to malign KCR’s image: BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders said on Wednesday that their party chief K Chandrashekar Rao never accused Justice L Narsimha Reddy of heading a BJP-backed institution called Keshav Memorial, which was named after RSS ideologue Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, but the former judge had resorted to personal remarks after being ordered to step down as chairman of the Commission, including commenting on MLC Kavita being jailed, which is a subjudice matter.

Addressing a press conference, BRS leader M Krishank said that this inquiry Commission was purely formulated to malign the image and character assassinate former chief minister KCR. The Chief Justice of India has commented that Narasimha Reddy has to step down as the chairman of the respective inquiry Commission, citing the apparent malice in the method of functioning of the Commission. Krishank said that being a retired judge, it is sad to see him passing such ‘loose comments’ on the Supreme Court and KCR. According to Section 142(2), Narasimha Reddy could be charged with contempt of court for such spiteful comments on the judiciary.

Krishank said that KCR had never made any personal remarks till now, neither on the Commission nor on Narasimha Reddy; his replies were purely regarding the government-to-government of electricity between Chattisgarh and Telangana. KCR has never commented about the land grabbing of OU lands that Congress leaders Uttam and Bhatti protested against the former judge, KCR never accused Narsimha Reddy of heading the BJP-backed institution Keshav Memorial, which was named after RSS ideologue Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

But Narasimha Reddy has resorted to personal remarks after being ordered to step down as chairman of the Commission, including commenting on MLC Kavita being jailed, which is a subjudice matter. That exposes his political inclination, especially against KCR. The Supreme Court’s remarks are a befitting lesson to CM Revanth, who should apologise for initiating a Commission with fraudulent allegations to malign the image of KCR, demanded Krishank.