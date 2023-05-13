Live
Install rooftop solar panels to save energy: TSREDCO chairman
- Inaugurates 250 kw solar plant at Fortune Tower, Madhapur
- Y Satish Reddy said there was a rise in sale of electric vehicles across State
- Urges gated communities to set up EV charging stations to benefit members
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) chairman Y Satish Reddy on Friday called upon gated communities across the State to install rooftop solar panels on their residences and other structures to save energy.
He said that the government was aggressively promoting green energy. Speaking after inaugurating a 250 kw solar plant at Fortune Tower in Madhapur, Reddy said the decision taken by Fortune Tower with intent of preventing pollution for a better future was an inspiration to other gated communities. Fortune Tower is the first gated community in the State to have a 250 kw solar plant, he informed.
To make gated communities safer and environmentally friendly, the first step should be going solar, he said; the government was encouraging large residential societies to set up rooftop solar panels.
Reddy said there was a rise in the sale of electric vehicles across the State. He urged gated communities to set up EV charging stations for the benefit of their members.
Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, REDCO vice-chairman and managing director N Janaiah and Telangana Solar Association president Ashok Goud were present.