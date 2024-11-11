Integrated caste survey enumerators face tough time

Hyderabad: Enumerators conducting the comprehensive door-to-door household survey covering the ‘Socioeconomic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste' status are facing a tough time with the people in several parts of the state.

N Srimani (name changed), an enumerator from the Jagitial district, said enumerators were facing multiple issues while doing the door-to-door survey.

Speaking to Hans India, she said, "People are giving their Aadhaar and ration card numbers without much ado. However, some are hesitant to share the bank passbook details and land record numbers like Dharani, pattadar passbook, extent of agriculture land, residential and commercial properties." People suspect that divulging too many details might lead to removing their names from the government's 6-guarantee benefits. S Ramachandram (name changed), another enumerator from the same district, feels that people say that they had received several social security benefits earlier like Rythu Bandhu, Aarogyasri, pensions and others from the state government without much verification process. Now, they feel that giving all the details would deprive them of the eligibility to avail the same.

Another issue that the enumerators faced was with the column related to 'religion'. "The respondent said that he belongs to the category of converted Christian and goes to church. However, he insisted that entry should be under the SC category."

When contacted, the higher officials, “We were told to enter what the respondents say and need not worry about the physical verification which is not part of the survey,” he added. Similarly, in parts of Nizamabad respondents were hesitant to give the names of the sub-caste and instead asked to enter only the minority religion category.

The issues that cropped up include that people holding agricultural land and running home-based businesses reluctant to divulge the details related to taxes they are paying. “Other than employees, it is a strict no answer when asked about the details of income tax assessment.”

The state government said the survey is meant to plan and implement various socio-economic, educational, employment and political opportunities “for the amelioration of Backward Classes, SC and ST citizens of the state and other weaker sections of the state,” points out NS Reddy, an enumerator from Nizamabad.

Additionally, there are multiple places where the enumerators must spend one to two hours at one house to convince the residents to furnish information, explaining survey’s purpose.

If the surveyors visit the houses when men are not there, other members particularly women are not willing to give the details lest they become ineligible for schemes like Gruha Jyothi LPG Cylinder and pensions, and promised benefits to women, and their school, and college-going girl child.

When asked, a teacher on enumeration duty said that there were no specific instructions given about Bangladesh and other immigrants in the city.