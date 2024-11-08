Integrated immigration check post inaugurated between India, Bhutan

Guwahati / Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the inauguration of the 'Immigration Check Post' at the Bhutanese border in Darranga, Assam is a historic event.

On Thursday, addressing after inaugurating the Immigration Check Post at Darranga in the presence of Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobge, Assam Governor Acharya Laxman Prasad, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Minister of State for External Affairs Pavitra Margarita, Sanjay Kumar said that it will reflect India's commitment to strengthening its relations with neighbouring countries.

He emphasised that the checkpost will enhance transportation facilities between India and Bhutan, and help to reduce logistics costs significantly.

“The establishment of this checkpoint will facilitate easier movement for the citizens of both countries. By reducing logistic burdens, trade, business, and services between India and Bhutan will be further enhanced,” he said.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay remarked that the opening of the 'Immigration Check Post' signifies a closer and more authentic bilateral relationship. He noted that India-Bhutan relations are built on mutual respect, cultural ties, and trust. The friendship, cooperation, and social relations between the two countries are strong testaments to their partnership, which includes cooperative security foundations.

Sanjay Kumar said that this collaboration extends to key sectors such as water resources, power generation, information technology, health, cultural exchange, agriculture, space research, and education.

Bandi Sanjay explained that the immigration checkpost not only supports transportation and trade but also symbolizes India's vision to further strengthen relations with its neighbours. He highlighted that the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is developing modern infrastructure at the borders to meet international standards. This initiative aims to provide a comfortable, safe, and efficient travel experience for both passengers and businessmen. Additionally, the initiative in Darranga seeks to leverage digital solutions to foster new opportunities for economic cooperation and social relations with neighbouring countries.

The Land Ports Authority of India is introducing state-of-the-art resources to revolutionize border trade while enhancing security. The Land Port Management System (LPMS) will digitise Land Port operations, offering features such as online parking reservations, automated storage, and streamlined regulatory approvals. This not only boosts operational efficiency but also improves the safety of cargo and passengers. Bandi Sanjay noted that expanding land ports goes beyond just road transport; it paves the way for multimodal connectivity. The LPAI aims to integrate railways and interstate waterways with roads, thereby increasing trade capacity with neighbouring countries. Looking ahead, efforts are underway to ensure a continuous flow of goods and services across borders by combining land, rail, and waterways, which will ultimately reduce logistics costs. Bandi Sanjay stated that today's programme supports the government's vision to rank among the top 25 countries in the Logistics Performance Index by 2030.