Inter 2nd year lang paper II throws students into a tizzy

The Intermediate second-year students who appeared for their first exam on Thursday found their second language paper-II a tough paper as they were given very few days to prepare for the subject. As they were more focused on the core subjects like Math and Science they could not prepare well for their second language papers. In the Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, French and Telugu language papers, students mainly found the literature part difficult as it was out of syllabus.





Ayush, an intermediate second-year student from Excellenica Junior college, said, "as I mainly focused on the oher important subjects, I could not prepare well for the language exam. The grammar section was a bit confusing. I hope that due to scoring low in the language paper, my overall marks do not get affected. Another drawback for not performing well in the exam was that we did not have regular classes for Sanskrit. We were taught the language just one month before the exam," he added.





Sherya, another intermediate second-year student, said, "Telugu language paper was a bit challenging. The question paper was too lengthy and most of the questions asked were out of syllabus." She remained optimistic about her results and said that she would score above average.





Another intermediate student, Ashu, said "Section A (Reading) was slightly difficult. Passages were lengthy and the questions asked were confusing and tricky. We hardly got any time to prepare for the exam, as our college gave more importance to science and Math." Meanwhile, according to TSBIE (Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education), four malpractice cases were reported from Warangal and Karimnagar. Out of 4,34862 candidates who registered for the exam, 4, 20195 candidates were present for one the first exam and 3.37 percent were absent.











