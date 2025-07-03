Inter-state drug network busted in city

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Narcotics Police team of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has successfully busted a gang involved in drug possession, apprehending two individuals at Uppal Cricket Stadium Parking Area. Authorities seized 200 grams of OG Kush and 32 Ecstasy pills, with a combined street value of Rs 10.96 lakh. Google Pay transaction history amounting to Rs 1.16 lakh was also seized, with the operation conducted in violation of the NDPS Act.

On Wednesday, during a decoy operation by the Rachakonda Narcotics Police team, discreet surveillance led to the interception of two individuals matching a description during the exchange of a backpack containing contraband. Police arrested Kamtam Mohit (25), a vegetable vendor and resident of Sindhi Colony, Secunderabad, and Swapnil Varthe (26), a pre-owned vehicle seller native of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, upon questioning, both accused confessed to their involvement in drug trafficking. Mohit revealed that he has been procuring OG Kush and Ecstasy pills from a person named Kamil, a resident of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, and subsequently selling them at higher prices in Hyderabad to youth and partygoers. Swapnil was found to be a transporter acting on instructions from Kamil to deliver consignments to Hyderabad.

The accused are currently being produced before the Court for judicial remand. This operation is part of EAGLE’s continued efforts to curb the supply and distribution of synthetic and high-grade narcotics within the city, specifically targeting youth. Police appeal to the general public to report drug-related concerns to EAGLE via their toll-free number 1908 or email: [email protected]. All information shared will be kept strictly confidential, and credible informants will be suitably rewarded.