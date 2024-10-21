Live
Intermediate Girl Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances at Bachupally Hostel
Hyderabad: An intermediate student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a private college hostel in Bachupally on Sunday evening. The victim, a young girl, was discovered hanging from the ceiling in one of the hostel rooms, according to the local police.
Authorities were alerted after hostel staff noticed the body, and police were immediately dispatched to the scene. The exact cause of death remains unclear, and the police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or if there were any foul play involved.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death, while officers are questioning fellow hostel residents and staff for further information. Family members of the deceased have been informed, and an investigation is currently underway to gather more details surrounding the tragic incident.
The incident has left the college community in shock, and authorities are urging students to reach out for support if they are facing any difficulties.