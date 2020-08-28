International Human Rights Association demands stern action against rapists
International Human Rights Association (IHRA) Southern director, Dr A V Swamy on Thursday strongly demanded action against the culprits for raping a 25-year girl over a period of 10 years by about 140 people.
Swamy said the victim had been tortured and tormented by the people from different sections, forcing her to lodge a complaint with Panjagutta police station recently.
He said that the girl had alleged that she has been raped and gang-raped around 5,000 times by more than a hundred men at different places. He demanded the police to initiate stern action against the perpetrators of the crime and allow the law to take its own course.
