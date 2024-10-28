  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Investigate rave party allegations: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of north eastern region G. Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that there is a need to investigate whether the Janwada rave party is real or not. He said that the BRS leaders alleged that drugs were being planted to foist illegal cases.

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that there is a need to investigate whether the Janwada rave party is real or not. He said that the BRS leaders alleged that drugs were being planted to foist illegal cases.

Kishan Reddy recalled that police officials who worked during the BRS regime had testified on the allegations of phone tappings and fabricated videos that had been taken in the past. The same were sent to judges of various high courts alleging a conspiracy to unstablise the KCR's government.

He said investigations should be conducted on such incidents to unearth the truth and bring those responsible to justice.

