- Police Raid Farmhouse Linked to KT Rama Rao's Relative, Seize Liquor and Arrest Partygoers
- Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Today
- Raj Pakala Under Investigation in Janwada Party Case
- Distribution of free LPG cylinders from Oct 31
- TTD cancels VIP break on Oct 31
- CM begins process to fill nominated posts
- Aditya Engg students win women Basketball tourney
- Dinakar assures to develop Prakasam district
- It is inevitable to shift rice mills: Anam
- Tourism Minister inaugurates floating restaurant at Bridge Lanka
Investigate rave party allegations: Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that there is a need to investigate whether the Janwada rave party is real or not. He said that the BRS leaders alleged that drugs were being planted to foist illegal cases.
Kishan Reddy recalled that police officials who worked during the BRS regime had testified on the allegations of phone tappings and fabricated videos that had been taken in the past. The same were sent to judges of various high courts alleging a conspiracy to unstablise the KCR's government.
He said investigations should be conducted on such incidents to unearth the truth and bring those responsible to justice.
