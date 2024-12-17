Investigation underway in Mohan Babu family dispute

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said that the investigation in connection to the three FIRs, related to disputes within the family of actor Manchu Mohan Babu is underway.

The Commissioner on Monday said that the statement of Mohan Babu is yet to be recorded, as the actor has claimed that he is ill and under medical supervision. Further the Telangana High Court granted him an exception from police enquiry till December 24.

“We have already issued him notices earlier. We will issue another notice seeking his appearance before the investigation officials,” said Sudheer Babu. “We will also see the possibility of approaching the court seeking permission as to if the actor could be examined before December 24,” he added. Responding to Mohan Babu’s visit to the hospital to meet the TV journalist who was injured in his attack and travelling to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh while claiming he had health issues, the Commissioner said these developments will be verified by the investigation authorities.