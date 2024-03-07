Live
- CSpace: Kerala Government comes with India’s first government-backed OTT platform
- OpenAI Co-founder Urges Musk-Altman to Focus on Future Building
- BRS announces Naveen Kumar Reddy as local bodies MLC candidate from Mahbubnagar
- Dornala: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicates 2 tunnels of Veligonda project to nation
- Revolutionizing Education With Iris: Kerala School Introduces AI-Powered Humanoid Teacher
- Nellore: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy may contest from Atmakuru
- Himalayas shocker, warn glaciologists: Deficit snowfall poses risk of glacial lake outburst
- MVV Satyanarayana pays a visit to Pedajalarpeta
- Massive Fire Erupts In Greater Noida's Gaur City, Prompt Response Ensures Control
- Former MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad meets Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy
I&PR Minister vows housing for eligible journalists in city
Hyderabad: State Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivas Reddy said that the government is committed to providing housing for all eligible journalists in the city. Releasing the new dairy of the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HJTWF), the Minister said that the government is planning to hold discussions with the Media Academy, I&PR, media organisations, journalist associations, and housing societies soon to solve the housing issue of journalists. HUJ president and secretaries Arun Kumar, B Jagadweeshwar,
working president Gandra Naveen, treasurer Rajasekhar, and others were present.
