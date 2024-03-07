  • Menu
I&PR Minister vows housing for eligible journalists in city

Hyderabad: State Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivas Reddy said that the government is committed to providing housing for all...

Hyderabad: State Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivas Reddy said that the government is committed to providing housing for all eligible journalists in the city. Releasing the new dairy of the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HJTWF), the Minister said that the government is planning to hold discussions with the Media Academy, I&PR, media organisations, journalist associations, and housing societies soon to solve the housing issue of journalists. HUJ president and secretaries Arun Kumar, B Jagadweeshwar,

working president Gandra Naveen, treasurer Rajasekhar, and others were present.

X