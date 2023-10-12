IPS officer Vikram Singh Mann appointed as incharge CP of Hyderabad

IPS officer Vikram Singh Mann has indeed been appointed as the in-charge police commissioner of Hyderabad, replacing CV Anand in the wake of Central Election Commission has transferred 20 IAS, IPS officers, and non-cadre SPs in the state of Telangana in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The CEC transferred three police commissioners, four district collectors, ten district SPs, one department secretary, one department director, and one department commissioner. The government has been instructed to propose three names for each position by 5 pm today.



In response to these transfers, DGP Anjani Kumar has issued orders appointing in-charge officers to fill the vacancies. Besides Vikram Singh Mann as the in-charge police commissioner of Hyderabad, D. Muralidhar has been appointed as the in-charge police commissioner of Warangal, and S. Jayaram as the in-charge police commissioner of Nizamabad. Additionally, several other officers have been appointed to various positions, including SPs in Suryapet, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Jagityal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Mahabubabad, Nirmal, and Bhupalapalli.