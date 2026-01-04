IRB Golconda Expressway conducts road safety programmme

Hyderabad: Speakers emphasised that road safety must be given the highest priority and urged motorists to follow precautions to prevent accidents on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (NORR).

IRB Golconda Expressway Private Ltd, the agency responsible for the maintenance of the NORR, organised the Road Safety Month programme on Saturday. The entire month of January is observed as Road Safety Month. On this occasion, participants also took a road safety pledge.

Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), said, “For the past two years, we have been organising Road Safety Month programmes here and educating road users on safe driving on the NORR. As a result, accidents on the NORR have reduced significantly. Last year, even a Supreme Court Judge visited the NORR and appreciated the road safety initiatives being implemented here.”

IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt Ltd -project head said, “Not only on the NORR, but whenever we step onto the road, we must remain alert. If an accident occurs, it results in loss for everyone.