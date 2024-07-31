IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga Bharat Gaurav train Divya Dakshin Yatra to chug from Sec’bad

Hyderabad: Following the success of previous tours across South Central Railway (SCR), Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned another journey of the Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga Bharat Gaurav tourist trains. The train will commence its journey from Secunderabad on August 4 and will cover important tourist places in the Southern States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

According to SCR officials, the nine-day tour of the Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga provides a great opportunity for rail passengers and pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit important sites such as Tiruvannamalai [Arunachalam], Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy, and Thanjavur. Significantly, the train provides boarding and deboarding facilities for the passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, and Khammam stations in Telangana, as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta stations in Andhra Pradesh.

The train avoids all the difficulties involved in individual planning and making arrangements for suitable trains, accommodation, and food for the passengers. It includes all travel facilities (both rail and road transport) and accommodation facilities. The whole trip will be covered over eight nights and nine days, from August 4 to 12. The bookings have been opened, and interested passengers can either visit the IRCTC website at https://www.irctctourism.com/ or approach counter bookings by contacting 040-27702407 / 9701360701, said a senior officer, SCR.