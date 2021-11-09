Is ‘Prajavani’ paused permanently?

Hyderabad: Is the weekly 'Prajavani', a programme conducted every Monday by the GHMC officials in all zonal offices, including head office, to address public grievances, halted? According to sources in the civic body, its officials don't have any plan to resume the programme soon.



Prajavani was stopped in March 2020 at the GHMC office due to corona pandemic. The civic officials used to hear grievances, take note and redress them. It has been more than one year since the programme was held.

The non-starting of the programme by the civic body did not became a major concern for people who are willing to take their grievances to the notice of authorities.

According to the sources, the civic officials don't have any plan to resume Prajavani. They added that the public were raising their grievances through My GHMC App, helpline number. Besides, they could directly go to the nearest GHMC office and meet officials during office hours to explain their problems. When The Hans India questioned a GHMC official about re-starting of Prajavani, he remained silent.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar meets public from 3 to 4 pm every day during visiting hours at the head office to hear their grievances. However, people are demanding the civic body to conduct Prajavani every Monday, like it was being done earlier, so that they can directly address their problems to officials in their zones.