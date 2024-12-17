  • Menu
ISACA Hyd Chapter elects new Board

Highlights

Hyderabad: Information Systems Audit Control Asociation (ISACA) Hyderabad Chapter held its Annual General Meeting on Monday and elected a new Board.

GCS Sarma continues as president, with Vamsi Krishna G V as vice-president, Venkatram C Treasurer, Raj Pawar secretary, Rajnish Dasari Membership Director, Satish Botta Program Director, Pavan Kumar Marella Govt. Relations Director, Ardha Vara Lakshmi She Leads Tech Director and Dr Sowjanya Ponnaluru Academics Director. Information Systems Audit Control Asociation (ISACA) Hyderabad Chapter is a non-profit organisation with over 1,200 members.

