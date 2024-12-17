Live
- Unauthorised flex and banner installation: High Court slams govt, BBMP
- Despite minister’s orders, tomatoes fail to fetch MSP
- Horticulture Hub infra yet to become reality
- Govt rules out rejig of 33 districts across TG
- BMRCL signs Rs 3.000 cr loan agreement for Namma Metro Phase 2
- Govt to lay special focus on temple tourism in TG
- Workshop on farm management with drone technology held
- OU hits pause button on detention system for engg students this year
- TG Govt identifies 35 locations for industrial parks in State
- AP Cong leaders catch up with TG buddies in House
Just In
ISACA Hyd Chapter elects new Board
Highlights
Hyderabad: Information Systems Audit Control Asociation (ISACA) Hyderabad Chapter held its Annual General Meeting on Monday and elected a new Board....
Hyderabad: Information Systems Audit Control Asociation (ISACA) Hyderabad Chapter held its Annual General Meeting on Monday and elected a new Board.
GCS Sarma continues as president, with Vamsi Krishna G V as vice-president, Venkatram C Treasurer, Raj Pawar secretary, Rajnish Dasari Membership Director, Satish Botta Program Director, Pavan Kumar Marella Govt. Relations Director, Ardha Vara Lakshmi She Leads Tech Director and Dr Sowjanya Ponnaluru Academics Director. Information Systems Audit Control Asociation (ISACA) Hyderabad Chapter is a non-profit organisation with over 1,200 members.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS