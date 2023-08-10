ISB, Goa govt sign MoU; focus on evidence-based policy formulation

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goa government to commence a knowledge partnership with a focus on evidence-based policy formulation and impact in the State.

The MoU was signed, in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, by Vijay B Saxena, director, Planning, Statistics & Evaluation, and Prof. Ashwini Chhatre, executive director of the institute in Panaji. Ajit Roy, secretary to the CM, (Power, New & Renewable Energy, Mines & Geology) and Dr. Aarushi Jain, policy director of the Institute, were present.

As a knowledge partner, Bharti Institute will facilitate furthering the State government’s objectives to improve the social and economic prosperity indicators through evidence-based public policy interventions, capacity-building workshops, and citizen-centric governance-based initiatives.

The institute will collaborate with the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD) to conduct workshops for officials of State services. It will also develop the Goa Open Data Portal in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology, Goa, which will serve as a ‘one-stop destination’ for open data to access and interact with citizens, aiming towards digital governance.

To tap into the State’s bioenergy reserves and to empower forest-based communities with secure tenure, Bharti Institute will coordinate activities across departments and agencies in the State to attract private investment. It will support in enabling the required framework of secure forest tenure, building women-led and community-owned enterprises, and delivering digital and mechanical interventions for efficiency and scale, besides providing market linkage.

A Legislative Support Programme will be initiated under the newly formed partnership to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the Goa Assembly. A Legislative Research Fellowship will be launched.