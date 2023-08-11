Israel horticulture is a model to emulate

Hyderabad: Shri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University vice-chancellor Dr B. Neeraja Prabhakar has said that by cultivating horticulture crops with modern methods in fewer water resources and less land, the highest productivity and quality are being achieved in Israel.

Under the leadership of Telangana State Agriculture Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, many agricultural officials of various districts, representatives of RythuBandhu Samiti and scientists are visiting Israel for three days.

She said vegetables cultivated in Israel under greenhouses as part of protected cultivation are ideal for the world in terms of quality and productivity. The State government has already given huge subsidies to farmers to get more profits through cultivation in greenhouses. Workshops will be conducted for the State farmers on Israeli- style vegetable cultivation. As part of the visit, Dr. Prabhakar made a thorough inspection of the avocado plantations, particularly the grape plantations in southern Israel, as well as pomegranate plantations in northern Israel.

She inquired about mechanisation of various vegetables and horticultural crops and methods of cultivation in Israel. The V-C said we have collected experiences of farmers and scientific techniques followed by them in producing quality eggplant and lemon.