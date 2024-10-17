IT Minister Sridhar Babu urges Centre for semiconductor plants in TG

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, urged the Centre to establish semiconductor Advanced Packaging and Manufacturing Plants (APMP) and Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) units in Telangana under the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

Speaking at the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly-2024 ((WTSA-24) in New Delhi, on Wednesday, he highlighted the state's robust infrastructure, the presence of global tech giants, and a thriving startup ecosystem, emphasizing Telangana's readiness to contribute to India’s vision of a $10 trillion economy.

During the round-table session, which included participation from state chief ministers and IT ministers, Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s capabilities as a leading hub for semiconductor and AI development. He made this pitch at the meeting attended by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Communications, and Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications.

The Telangana IT Minister said, “As India moves towards over 1 billion smartphone users, 10 million electric vehicles, and 2 billion IoT devices, the demand for semiconductors will skyrocket.

Against this backdrop, Telangana stands ready to lead this change, hosting global giants like NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Broadcom, as well as dynamic startups for both local and global markets. "With our robust infrastructure, supportive policies, and a skilled workforce of over 3.5 lakh AI and semiconductor professionals, we are well-equipped to host Advanced Packaging and Manufacturing Plants (APMP) and assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) units."

He further laid out Telangana vision is to achieve a $1 trillion economy while contributing to India’s goal of a $10 trillion economy. He asked the the Centre to leverage Telangana’s strengths in building a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem to enhance India’s global technology leadership.” In addition to semiconductor initiatives, the minister emphasized the critical need for the completion of the T-Fiber project, which aims to provide high-speed internet and multi-play services to 8 million households across Telangana. This initiative has the potential to transform rural and urban communities, further enhancing the state’s attractiveness for semiconductor and tech investments.

He urged the Centre to provide financial support, noting that the T-Fiber initiative would deliver affordable digital connectivity to millions at a nominal cost of Rs 300 per month. “This digital infrastructure is not merely about connectivity; it’s about empowering rural entrepreneurship, improving access to education and healthcare, and enhancing the overall quality of life. Achieving this will be a significant step toward realizing Telangana’s full potential and its vital contribution to India’s economic vision,” added the minister.