It's Deluge

Hyderabad: After a brief respite and while the administration was restoring to normalcy following a week-long rain that battered the state, Telangana witnessed continuous downpour in many areas on Friday.

In Hyderabad, commuters faced traffic problems at many places due to heavy rain. There was knee-deep water at 'Y' Junction near Kukatpally Metro station. Scooters parked near the station were seen under a sheet of water. Road users faced problems as some vehicles broke down. There were huge traffic jams at several places.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rains in the next 48 hours in the state. With heavy inflows into the irrigation projects and possibility of breach of canals looming large, officials have been put on high alert. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for almost all the districts, indicating heavy rainfall.

The district administrations have been asked to monitor the inflows in the water bodies, canal and local projects. Officials said the catchment areas of river Krishna and Godavari and its tributaries were receiving huge flows. Rain-related damage of horticulture and vegetable crops have been reported from Nalgonda, Rangareddy and other places in the state.

A special team of officials have been deputed to oversee required discharge of water from Nizam Sagar, Sri Ram Sagar, Yellampally, Jurala and other projects as they are receiving heavy inflows.

State Revenue department (Disaster) has already placed the disaster management teams on duty to take up rescue operations in the low-lying areas in many districts and instructed the District Collectors to be on high alert.

The agency mandals – Kothaguda, Gangaram and Guduru in tribal dominated Mahabubabad district were receiving heavy floods due to overflowing of the local canals. Vehicular traffic has come to a standstill in the tribal areas since morning.

Weather forecast indicates that heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts on Saturday.

The highest rainfall of 20 cm was reported in Danatapalle village in Mahabubabad district, followed by Deveruppala in Jangaon (18 cm) and Nellikudur village in Mahabubabad district (14 cm). Some places in Suryapet and Khammam districts also received very heavy rainfall. Medchal- Malkajgiri and Warangal districts also received heavy rains.