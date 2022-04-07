It's not black magic, but a tribal ritual: Director of Health Srinivasa Rao

Hyderabad: Facing heat over allegations of resorting to 'black magic' in several news channels on Wednesday, Director of Health G Srinivasa Rao said it was not black magic, but tribal rituals.

He reacted to news that he was involved in 'black magic' in Khammam. Rao said some pepole were unable to digest his charity work; there was no need for people to believe such news. He questioned as to how it can be wrong to participate in 'Pratyangira Devi Pooja'.

"I went to Sujatha Nagar mandal, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, when locals invited me for the pooja.

I don't have any relation with the self-proclaimed goddesses.

I don't believe in superstitions. People should not be misled by running news with wrong meaning," said Rao.

Some channels aired news stating that Rao was involved in black magic. Rao said he was visiting his native place on holidays; there is no meaning in saying that he was visiting frequently.