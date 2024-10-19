IVF centre at Gandhi Hospital to be a boon for poor women

Hyderabad: The modern In Vitro Fertility (IVF) Centre set up by the government at Gandhi Hospital is likely to be a boon for poor women, who are deprived of a child and who can’t afford to spend a hefty fee for getting the treatment.

Childless couples run from pillar to post in search of the IVF centres in the hope of getting blessed with a child, while the rich have the option of availing the facility by paying a huge fee. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha had recently inaugurated the centre with ultra-modern equipment.

According to experts, this will come in handy and help the poor. Doctors said there are different reasons for infertility, some due to changing lifestyles with stress and other factors and late marriage.

Embryologist Dr G Shiva said “There is high-end equipment where patient evaluation will be done and drugs and treatment related to infertility will be available. It will be free. The patients who cannot afford the cost will get benefit. Some may go for treatment by paying big money, but all cannot afford it. The chances for conceiving were around 40 to 50 per cent,” he said. Experts said each treatment cycle costs Rs 3.5 lakh, including one lakh for drugs and Rs 2 lakh for procedures. It is a time-taking process; few patients don’t conceive in the first cycle; they may have to take another cycle. This is why many don’t go for a second cycle. Dr Shiva said that those who cannot afford it can come and take treatment at the centre and that the treatment will be based on the AIIMS and WHO guidelines.

Doctors said this was an all-trial-and-error mechanism, but the big plus is that treatment is free. The government decided to include the IVF treatment in Aarogyasri, which would help the masses. Replying to a question on side effects, they said there will not be any problem with one cycle or two cycles. Gynaecologists would guide patients on whether to go for another cycle or not.

The government has decided to set up similar centres in districts, including Warangal and Karimnagar, and at Petlaburz Maternity Hospital.