Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: Major political parties bracing for big fight

Hyderabad: Minister Malla Reddy from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won the 2018 Assembly elections in Medchal constituency, as former BRS legislator Sudheer Reddy was denied the ticket by the party. However, there seems to be strong competition between the major political parties to bag the Assembly seat this year.



Former MLA Sudhir Reddy is seeking a nomination from the BRS party yet again, and the power struggle between him and Malla Reddy has intensified significantly.

This situation has generated considerable discontent within the BRS party as Sudheer Reddy is emphasising that Malla Reddy has failed to make any substantial contribution towards the progress and development of the Medchal constituency.

SingireddyHarivardhan Reddy and ThotakuruJangaiah Yadav, from the Congress are actively campaigning for the seat.

They are conducting various programmes to garner support. The BJP also have high expectations for this constituency, particularly due to its semi-urban nature, which is believed to be advantageous for them.

Kompalli Mohan Reddy and Patholla Vikram Reddy from the BJP are both in the race for the ticket. Additionally, Vikramholds the position of district president within the party. As they vie for the nomination, the competition between them is underway.

Medchal Assembly constituency, traditionally a stronghold of the Congress since 1962, experienced a significant political shift in 1985 when a TDP nominee emerged victorious over the Congress candidate. Although the Congress reclaimed the seat in 1989, it remained a stronghold for the TDP in the subsequent three terms. Devender Goud’s consecutive victories in the constituency solidified his position as the party’s “second top leader” within both the party and the government.

There are a total of 4,64,684 voters in the seat. In the 2018 Telangana elections, Medchal recorded a voter turnout of 60.43 percent and 60.87 percent in the 2014 elections.

In 2009, industrialist Laxma Reddy created a record by defeating the TDP candidate and securing a win for himself.

The constituency includes the mandals of Shamirpet, Medchal, Keesara, and Ghatkesar, which consist primarily of rural areas. However, due to the flourishing real estate industry, numerous agricultural lands in the region have been converted into real estate ventures and residential colonies.

2018

Party Candidate Votes

BRS Malla Reddy 167,324 (54.98%)

INC Kichannagari Laxma Reddy 79,334 (26.07%)

BSP Nakka Prabhakar Goud 25,829 (8.49%)

2014

Party Candidate Votes

BRS Malipedhi Sudheer Reddy 114,235 (43.41%)

TDP ThotakuraJangaiah Yadav 70,780 (26.90%)

INC KichannagariLaxma Reddy 58,016 (22.05%)