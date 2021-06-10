Jab drive for families of Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: Commissioner Of Police Cyberabad VC Sajjanar, inaugurated Covid-19 vaccination drive to the frontline officers family members at CTC, Cyberabad CP Office on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion Cyberabad CP V C Sajjanar said, "That as of today 98 per cent of the personnel of Cyberabad police got vaccinated. As many as 2000 family members of all the CPO and headquarters staff, Madhapur zone and traffic police. 1500 members from Shamshabad zone, 1500 members from Balanagar zone got vaccinated.

Total of 5000 police family members got vaccinated. Meanwhile arrangements for 12000 doses have been done for the next three days, informed an official.