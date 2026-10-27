Jadcherla MLA threatens hunger strike with 30,000 people

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy of Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district has threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike, along with 30,000 people, demanding the release of pending bills for development works in his constituency.

During a visit to villages, including Rangareddy Guda and Gundla Potlapalli in Rajapur mandal, on Monday, the MLA interacted with residents to understand their grievances. Later, speaking to the media, he expressed dissatisfaction with the government's handling of pending bills and questioned the delay in releasing funds for completed development works.

Questioning the government's approach, Anirudh Reddy asked whether bills were being cleared only for constituencies represented by ministers and sought to know the situation of other MLAs.

Referring to a recent instance in which a bill worth `5 crore was reportedly sanctioned following the death of a contractor, he expressed anguish over the delay in clearing payments. “Does this mean funds will only be released if I die myself?” he asked.

The MLA stressed that the government's stability depended on ensuring balanced development across all constituencies in the state. He asserted that he would fight beyond party lines to secure irrigation water for Jadcherla and protect the interests of farmers.

Anirudh Reddy demanded the immediate release of pending bills for development works that had been completed as well as those currently under execution in his constituency. He said he would not hesitate to launch a major protest, including an indefinite hunger strike with 30,000 people, if the government failed to address the issue.