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TDP workers threatening opposition out of fear of defeat: Hafeez Khan

In Short

Former YSRCP MLA MA Hafeez Khan alleges that supporters of the ruling TDP verbally abused him and issued death threats to his team during a municipal election campaign in Kurnool’s 16th Ward

YSRCP ex-MLA MA Hafeez Khan was threatened by the TDP supporters while canvassing in 16th ward on Monday
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YSRCP ex-MLA MA Hafeez Khan was threatened by the TDP supporters while canvassing in 16th ward on Monday

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Kurnool: High tension prevailed during municipal election campaigning in Kurnool after former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA MA Hafeez Khan alleged that supporters of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) issued death threats to him and his party cadres on Monday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Hafeez Khan detailed that the incident occurred while his team was actively canvassing for votes in the 16th ward of Kurnool Municipal Corporation.

He alleged that TDP workers intercepted their campaign, resorted to intense verbal abuse, and openly issued death threats to workers accompanying him. Characterizing the act as a deliberate move to intimidate opposition workers and halt their outreach, he questioned whether such high-handed behavior aligned with democratic norms.

The former lawmaker further asserted that the ruling party resorted to hostile tactics solely out of fear of losing the upcoming municipal polls. He stated that resorting to coercion rather than seeking public mandate directly highlights the ruling party’s anxiety and lack of confidence.

Stressing that political differences should never serve as a pretext to threaten opponents or deprive them of their democratic rights, Hafeez Khan insisted that fair elections require equal opportunities for all contestants.

Calling upon police personnel and state election officials to take the matter seriously, Hafeez Khan demanded immediate legal action against those responsible.

He urged authorities to step up security in the 16th ward to prevent further clashes and ensure a peaceful, fair atmosphere throughout the remaining campaign period.

V Narendra Kumar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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MA Hafeez KhanYSRCPTDPKurnool Municipal ElectionsAndhra Pradesh Politics
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