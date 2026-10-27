TDP workers threatening opposition out of fear of defeat: Hafeez Khan

Kurnool: High tension prevailed during municipal election campaigning in Kurnool after former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA MA Hafeez Khan alleged that supporters of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) issued death threats to him and his party cadres on Monday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Hafeez Khan detailed that the incident occurred while his team was actively canvassing for votes in the 16th ward of Kurnool Municipal Corporation.

He alleged that TDP workers intercepted their campaign, resorted to intense verbal abuse, and openly issued death threats to workers accompanying him. Characterizing the act as a deliberate move to intimidate opposition workers and halt their outreach, he questioned whether such high-handed behavior aligned with democratic norms.

The former lawmaker further asserted that the ruling party resorted to hostile tactics solely out of fear of losing the upcoming municipal polls. He stated that resorting to coercion rather than seeking public mandate directly highlights the ruling party’s anxiety and lack of confidence.

Stressing that political differences should never serve as a pretext to threaten opponents or deprive them of their democratic rights, Hafeez Khan insisted that fair elections require equal opportunities for all contestants.

Calling upon police personnel and state election officials to take the matter seriously, Hafeez Khan demanded immediate legal action against those responsible.

He urged authorities to step up security in the 16th ward to prevent further clashes and ensure a peaceful, fair atmosphere throughout the remaining campaign period.